Tulane Baseball Releases 2021 Schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team announced today its full 56-game schedule for the 2021 season.

The 113th year of Tulane baseball features 10 non-conference games against teams from the state of the Louisiana, including matchups with Louisiana-Lafayette, New Orleans, Southeastern, Southern, Louisiana Tech and LSU. Tulane’s schedule also features 32 games against American Athletic Conference opponents.

“We could not be more excited to return to the field and build off the momentum from last year,” fifth-year Tulane head coach Travis Jewett said. ”Our guys have been working hard and we are all preparing for a great year this spring. We feel like we have put together another competitive schedule that will challenge our team and prepare us for any postseason hurdle we may face.”

The Green Wave, which posted a 15-2 record last year and earned a No. 20 ranking in the D1Baseball Top 25 poll, will play a 33-game home schedule, which begins on Friday, February 19, as they welcome Louisiana-Lafayette to Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

Following its first home weekend series of the year, Tulane will welcome the University of New Orleans for its first midweek game of the season on February 23.

Tulane’s first road series of the year will place the Green Wave against Mississippi State (February 26-28). The Green Wave’s matchup with MSU will be the first of four opponents Tulane will face that are ranked in the Preseason Top 25.

The Green Wave’s next game will feature a midweek matchup at Southeastern on March 3. Tulane will then head into the weekend with a three-game series at home against Western Kentucky (March 5-7). After a midweek game against Southern on March 9, Tulane heads to Troy for its final non-conference road series of the year.

Tulane will then close out the month of March with a nine-game non-conference homestand where it will face Texas Southern (March 17), Louisiana Tech (March 19-21), nationally-ranked LSU (March 23), Grand Canyon (March 26-28) and Jackson State (March 30) before opening league play against Memphis (April 1-3) at home.

Once league play begins, Tulane will not play any midweek games for the remainder of the year. All conference matchups will feature four games each weekend, including a doubleheader during one day over the course of the three-day series. The scheduling of the doubleheader will be determined by the host institution and is subject to change.

Tulane’s conference slate will be highlighted by a trip to ECU (May 7-9) and a home matchup against UCF (May 14-16). Both ECU and UCF have earned Top 25 preseason rankings.

The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship returns to Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida, May 25-30. The winner of the conference tournament will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.



The top 16 teams chosen by the NCAA tournament committee will be selected as regional hosts June 4-7 in a double-elimination format. The highest remaining seeds will then host a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series June 11-14 at eight team host sites.

The Men’s College World Series will be held June 19-29/30 at T.D. Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

TULANE BASEBALL ON ESPN+ AND WRBH 88.3 FM

Coverage of select Green Wave baseball games can be seen live on ESPN+. A complete broadcast schedule of Tulane games aired on ESPN+ will be released in the coming weeks. Fans can also listen to Tulane baseball on the radio by tuning into WRBH 88.3 FM.

TICKETS

Season tickets will not be available for the 2021 Tulane Baseball season. At this time, current City of New Orleans and campus guidelines restrict the capacity at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. As more information becomes available on capacity, fan attendance and tickets, it will be communicated to fans.

For any questions, please feel free to contact the Tulane Green Wave Ticket Office at 504-861-9283.

SUPPORT TULANE BASEBALL THROUGH THE GREEN WAVE CLUB

Tulane baseball’s tradition of SLAPPING THE WALL following each Green Wave win has generated significant momentum within the program in recent years and we want you to join in the excitement. This season, Tulane Athletics invites fans to join in the momentum with your pledge to the Green Wave Club. For more information, visit GreenWaveClub.com.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}