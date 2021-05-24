Tulane Baseball Places Four on AAC All-Conference Team

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Four Tulane University baseball players were selected to the All-American Athletic Conference baseball team on Monday, as the league announced its 2021 postseason awards.

Tulane freshman Bennett Lee led the way for the Green Wave, as he was tabbed as the league’s Newcomer Position Player of the Year. In addition, the Tampa, Florida native was selected to the All-AAC First Team.

Joining Lee on the All-AAC First Team was redshirt sophomore Collin Burns. Green Wave starters Jack Aldrich and Braden Olthoff were recognized as well as they were named to the All-AAC Second Team.

Tulane was the only school in the conference to place two starting pitchers on the postseason all-league team.

Lee’s All-AAC First Team recognition and selection as the League’s Newcomer Position Player of the Year capped an incredible rookie season for the Green Wave catcher. Lee closed the 2021 regular season as the team leader in batting average (.440) and slugging percentage (.600). In 34 games, Lee also collected four home runs, 28 RBI and posted an incredible .527 on-base percentage.

Burns earned All-AAC First Team honors following a breakout 2021 campaign. The Green Wave sophomore led the team in at bats (217), runs scored (52), hits (76), doubles (18), triples (3) and totaled bases (121). He also finished second on the team in batting average (.350) and as he finished the year with a .350 batting average. In addition, the Metairie, Louisiana native was the only player on the team to earn a start in every game during the regular season.

Aldrich was tabbed All-AAC Second Team after he posted a 5-2 record. The Oak Park, California also led the team in innings pitched (76.1), strikeouts (86) and appearances (13). His 3.66 earned run average was tops among Green Wave starters.

Olthoff earned All-AAC Second Team recognition following a 2021 campaign where he posted a 5-3 record. The Oceanside, California native closed out the year with a 3.89 earned run average, 81 strikeouts and allowed just 11 walks on the year which was the fewest among Green Wave starters.

UP NEXT

Tulane opens tournament play in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Tuesday and will faceoff against Houston in Clearwater, Florida. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. (CT) inside BayCare Ballpark. Click here for information on the AAC Championship. The game will be aired live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the radio by tuning into WRBH 88.3 FM.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}