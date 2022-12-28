NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team was picked to finish fourth in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll which was announced on Wednesday by the league office.



The Green Wave secured 26 votes in the preseason poll.



In addition to its fourth-place preseason ranking, Dylan Carmouche was selected to the AAC Preseason All-Conference team.



Now a junior, Carmouche had a stellar sophomore season with the Green Wave. He led the way for the pitching staff being one of four starting pitchers in the league named to the preseason all-conference team. The Denham Springs, Louisiana native was Tulane’s only pitcher to start in every weekend series of the 2022 season. He tabbed a 4.48 ERA with a 5-5 record. In 16 starts with 90.1 innings of work he gave up 45 earned runs and picked up 87 strikeouts. He was awarded AAC weekly honors four times through the season and had eight games with seven-plus strikeouts. Including back-to-back starts with double-digit strikeouts versus Villanova and Dayton.



The Green Wave enter the spring in the hopes of building off their 2022 campaign where they finished fifth in the American Athletic Conference – the nation’s No. 7-ranked RPI league. Following the regular season, Tulane advanced to the semifinals of the AAC tournament.



Tulane opens the 2023 campaign against UC Irvine on Feb. 17 inside Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark with the first pitch set for 8 p.m.



The Green Wave is under the direction of Jay Uhlman who begins his first season as the head coach of the Green Wave this spring.



2023 American Athletic Conference Baseball Preseason Honors

Preseason Coaches’ Poll

East Carolina (7) 49 Houston 39 UCF 38 Tulane 26 Wichita State 24 South Florida (1) 21 Cincinnati 19 Memphis 8



*First-place votes in parenthesis



Preseason Player of the Year

Brock Rodden, Jr., 2B, Wichita State



Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Carter Spivey, Sr., East Carolina*



Preseason All-Conference Team

P – Ben Vespi, Jr., UCF

P – Carter Spivey, Sr., East Carolina*

P – Dylan Carmouche , Jr., Tulane

P – Cameron Bye, Jr., Wichita State

RP – Kyle Kramer, R-Sr., UCF

C – Anthony Tulimero, R-Jr., Houston

1B – Ryan Nicholson, R-Jr., Cincinnati

2B – Brock Rodden, Jr., Wichita State*

SS – Ian McMillan, R-Sr., Houston*

3B – Zach Arnold, R-Jr., Houston

OF – Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, So., East Carolina*

OF – Drew Brutcher, Jr., South Florida

OF – Chuck Ingram, Jr., Wichita State

DH – Payton Tolle, So., Wichita State



* denotes unanimous selection

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}