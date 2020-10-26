Tulane Baseball Opens Fall Ball Workouts

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team opened its 2020 fall ball workouts last week to begin preparation for the 2021 season.

Over the next 32 days, Tulane will take part in 27 practices and multiple scrimmages at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

“I could not be more thrilled to get our team back together for fall workouts,” Tulane baseball head coach Travis Jewett said. “I know our guys are excited to continue building on the momentum we started last spring. We have a great group of young men here at Tulane, who are totally committed to excellence and I look forward to seeing our guys continue to develop.”

The Green Wave closed 2020 ranked No. 20 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 poll. Tulane also earned national rankings in the NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball national polls. Tulane finished with a 15-2 mark, including an 11-1 record at home. The Green Wave ended the year on a nine-game winning streak.

Tulane’s 2020 squad featured five players with a batting average of .300-or-better. As a team, the Green Wave posted a batting average of .303 – a figure that ranked second in the league.

Earlier this August, the Green Wave announced the addition of 20 members to the team’s 2020 recruiting class. This year’s class marks the fifth under Jewett.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}