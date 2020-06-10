Tulane Baseball Looks to Continue its MLB Draft Tradition

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University will look to continue its Major League Baseball Draft tradition Wednesday night, as a number of Green Wave prospects will look to hear their names called during the 2020 MLB Draft.



Live coverage of the 2020 MLB Draft begins at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 10 on MLB Network and ESPN. The Draft also will be streamed live on MLB.com. The first night of the draft features picks 1-37, which includes the the first round and Competitive Balance Round A.



This year’s draft features five rounds and will consist of 160 total picks and has been shortened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Listed below is a complete breakdown of Tulane’s history in the MLB Draft.



TULANE BASEBALL AND THE MLB DRAFT – BY THE NUMBERS

123 – Since 1965, MLB teams have combined to spend 123 of their draft picks on Tulane players.



52 – Tulane has had 52 players selected in the Top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft.



33 – For the past 33 years, a Tulane player has either been drafted or signed an undrafted free agent deal.



29 – Twenty nine of the 30 MLB Teams have spent a draft pick on a Tulane player (the Miami Marlins are the only team without a former Tulane player).



23 – Tulane has had at least one player selected in the MLB Draft in 23 of the last 25 seasons.



15 – Tulane had at least one player picked in the MLB Draft for 15 straight seasons (1996-2010).



11 – Michael Aubrey is the highest draft pick to come out of Tulane, as he was selected 11th overall by the Cleveland Indians in 2003.



10 – Under the direction of head coach Travis Jewett, Tulane has had 10 players selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.



10 – Tulane has had 10 First Round MLB Draft picks.



8 – Tulane has had at least one player selected in the MLB Draft for the past eight seasons.



6 – The six players Tulane had chosen in the 2019 MLB Draft tied a school record that was originally set back in 2007.



1 – RHP John Olagues became the first Tulane player to ever be selected in the MLB Draft, as he was taken in the Third Round by the Cincinnati Reds.



