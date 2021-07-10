Tulane Baseball Looks to Continue its MLB Draft Tradition

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University will look to continue its Major League Baseball Draft tradition as a number of Green Wave prospects will look to hear their names called during the 2021 MLB Draft.



Live coverage of the 2021 MLB Draft begins at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 11 on MLB Network. In addition to MLB Network’s coverage, ESPN will provide live coverage of the first round. The Draft also will be streamed live on MLB.com.



Day 2 of the draft begins at Noon p.m. CT on Monday, July 12 with Rounds 2-10. Rounds 11-20 begin at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 13.



Listed below is a complete breakdown of Tulane’s history in the MLB Draft.



TULANE BASEBALL AND THE MLB DRAFT – BY THE NUMBERS

124 – Since 1965, MLB teams have combined to spend 124 of their draft picks on Tulane players.



53 – Tulane has had 53 players selected in the Top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft.



34 – For the past 34 years, a Tulane player has either been drafted or signed an undrafted free agent deal.



29 – Twenty nine of the 30 MLB Teams have spent a draft pick on a Tulane player (the Miami Marlins are the only team without a former Tulane player).



24 – Tulane has had at least one player selected in the MLB Draft in 24 of the last 26 seasons.



11 – Michael Aubrey is the highest draft pick to come out of Tulane, as he was selected 11th overall by the Cleveland Indians in 2003.



11 – Under the direction of head coach Travis Jewett, Tulane has had 11 players selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.



10 – Tulane has had 10 First Round MLB Draft picks.



9 – Tulane has had at least one player selected in the MLB Draft for the past nine seasons.



6 – The six players Tulane had chosen in the 2019 MLB Draft tied a school record that was originally set back in 2007.



1 – RHP John Olagues became the first Tulane player to ever be selected in the MLB Draft, as he was taken in the Third Round by the Cincinnati Reds in 1965.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}