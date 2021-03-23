Tulane Baseball Home Game Against LSU Cancelled

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball game scheduled for Tuesday, March 23 against LSU has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The game will not be rescheduled during the 2021 season due to scheduling conflicts.

Fans may choose from three options for handling their ticket payments, and the deadline to decide is Friday, March 26th at 5 p.m.:

Donate the ticket cost for Tulane’s Give Green Day (Tuesday March 23rd). For more information on Give Green, please visit www.greenwaveclub.com/givegreen Receive credit for the value of your tickets which can be used towards future Tulane Athletics ticket purchases. Request a refund of the ticket cost to the method of payment used to purchase the tickets

Further questions can be directed to the Tulane Ticket Office at gowavego@tulane.edu or by calling (504)861-WAVE (9283).

UP NEXT

Tulane continues its homestand and opens a three-game series against Grand Canyon University on Friday, March 26. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}