Tulane Baseball Falls at Cincinnati, 11-1

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team suffered an 11-1 defeat in the third game of its series with the University of Cincinnati on Friday inside the UC Baseball Stadium.

With the loss, Tulane dropped to 28-21 on the year and 17-9 in American Athletic Conference action. The Green Wave’s loss marked the first time this season Tulane has dropped the first three games of a conference series.

Cincinnati jumped out to the early lead and never looked back, as it plated six runs on six hits in the first inning to take control of the game.

The Green Wave trimmed the Bearcats’ lead to five thanks to an RBI single by Collin Burns in the third inning, but that was as close as Tulane would get for the remainder of the game. Cincinnati responded in the bottom half of the frame with a run of its own to push its lead back to six.

In the fourth, Cincinnati added four more runs to extend its lead to 10. In the top of the seventh, Tulane was unable to add any additional runs and suffered its first run-rule defeat of the year.

Junior Donovan Benoit got the start for Tulane and worked 3.0 innings. The Green Wave right-hander was tagged for seven runs (four earned), as he dropped to 3-5 on the year.

As a team, Tulane was held to just two runs, marking just the third time this season the Green Wave have collected three-or-fewer hits.

UP NEXT

Tulane concludes its series with Cincinnati on Saturday. First pitch is set for Noon (CT). Game four will be aired live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the radio by tuning into WRBH 88.3 FM.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}