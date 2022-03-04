NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tulane University baseball team (8-2) fell 19-2 to No.11 Mississippi State University (6-4) on Friday night inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

Mississippi State showed why they are the reigning College World Series champions on Friday, as they cruised to a lopsided win.

“I told the guys after the game, there’s nothing about this that’s okay,” head coach Travis Jewett said. “There’s not enough games. We still have two games to play, but if we want to be the team that we think we can be, we took a big step back tonight.”

Tulane was outhit 17-4 and didn’t help themselves in the field, committing four errors. The Green Wave defense has been solid all year up until Friday, committing only three errors on the season so far.

The Green Wave bullpen was busy all night, sending seven members to the hill. The Tulane staff in total threw 227 pitches. The staff had a rare off night early in the season, as the Wave touted a 3.08 ERA into the game.

Junior right-hander Tyler Hoffman got the start for the Green Wave and gave up seven runs, six earned, in 3.2 innings of work. Hoffman worked hard, throwing 90 pitches, as he was hurt by two errors and a few mental errors in the field.

Junior righty Landon Sims was on the bump for Mississippi State and was utterly dominant. The potential first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft struck out ten of the 11 batters he faced before leaving in the fourth with an apparent hand injury.

“There’s no margin for error the way he (Sims) was going,” Jewett said. “Sometimes you have to tip your cap to a guy.”

UP NEXT: Game two of the series starts tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. inside GFATS.