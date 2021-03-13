Tulane Baseball Drops Game Two at Troy

TROY, Ala. – The Tulane baseball team held a three-run lead early but fell victim to a sixth-inning rally, as Troy earned a 12-3 win Saturday evening at Riddle-Pace Field.



Redshirt junior catcher Haydan Hastings led the Green Wave (7-7) with his first-career multi-hit game in a 2-for-4 day at the plate.



Tulane struck first in the top half of the first inning on a two-out RBI double by redshirt junior Luis Aviles before adding two more in the second on back-to-back triples by redshirt freshman Simon Baumgardt and freshman Matthew Bihm to build its lead to 3-0.



Making his first start, Bihm’s triple also marked his first collegiate hit.



Troy (8-7) responded in the bottom of the third to tie the game after getting three runs off starting pitcher Trent Johnson who was chased with two outs in the frame.



Pitching on both sides was dominant for the next two-and-a-half innings, as redshirt junior Donovan Benoit pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before exiting in the bottom of the sixth inning after allowing the first two batters to reach. The Trojans rallied for eight runs in the inning behind two home runs, including, five extra-base hits to burst out to an 11-3 lead.



Troy tacked on one more run in the eighth inning, as Tulane’s offense amassed just three hits over the final six innings.



UP NEXT

Tulane and Troy will square off in Sunday’s rubber match at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}