NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University announced that Travis Jewett will no longer be the Green Wave’s head baseball coach effective immediately.

According to the report, Tulane and Coach Jewett mutually agreed to part ways and that assistant coach Jay Uhlman will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Green Wave were nationally ranked earlier in the season and currently possess a 30-22-1 overall record after being swept in a three-game series at Wichita State over the weekend.

“We thank Coach Jewett for his service to Tulane University. I am confident in Coach Uhlman’s leadership of our program. He will continue to support our tremendous student-athletes as we end the regular season this weekend and prepare for the American Athletic Conference Tournament,” said Troy Dannen, Director of Athletics.

Tulane reported that a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.