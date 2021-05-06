Tulane Baseball Announces Schedule Changes With ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Tulane University baseball team announced today that it will play a single game on Friday at East Carolina, beginning at 11 a.m. inside Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium on ECU’s campus due to poor weather conditions forecasted for the area.

The two teams will resume the series on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at Noon (CT). Tulane will conclude its series on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. (CT).



Games one and four of the series will be aired on ESPN+. Games two and three will be aired on ECUPirates.com.



{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}