Tulane Baseball Announces Home Conference Series Game Times

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University baseball team announced today that game times are now set for the four American Athletic Conference series to be held at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium this spring. Game times are as follows:

April 1-3 versus Memphis:

Thursday, April 1: 6:00pm

Friday, April 2: Doubleheader with first pitch at 2pm. Game two starts 45 min after the completion of the first game

Saturday, April 3: 3:00pm

April 16-18 versus Wichita State:

Friday, April 16: Doubleheader with first pitch at 2pm. Game two starts 45 min after the completion of the first game

Saturday, April 17: 4:00pm

Sunday, April 18: 11:30am

April 30-May 2 versus Houston:

Friday, April 30: Doubleheader with first pitch at 2pm. Game two starts 45 min after the completion of the first game

Saturday, May 1: 4:00pm

Sunday, May 2: 1:00pm

May 14-16 versus UCF:

Friday, May 14: Doubleheader with first pitch at 2pm. Game two starts 45 min after the completion of the first game

Saturday, May 15: 4:00pm

Sunday, May 16: 1:00pm



Tickets for the remaining weekends versus Houston, Wichita State and UCF will be available for purchase at a later date. Those dates will be communicated directly to Green Wave Club members and season ticket holders prior to public on-sale.



Fans with questions should contact the Tulane Athletic Ticket Office at (504)861-WAVE (9283).



Fans can watch all home conference games live on ESPN+ or listen on the radio by tuning into 88.3 FM with Andrew Allegretta on the call.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}