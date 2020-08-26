Tulane Athletics to Expand Flagship Radio Network and Podcast Coverage

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Athletics and Tulane Sports Properties announced today the expansion of Green Wave radio network coverage, as the department will move its flagship station to iHeartMedia’s KVDU 104.1 FM The Spot. In an effort to further expand listenership, Tulane also will showcase its football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball coaches’ shows on the department’s official podcast – The Current throughout the 2020-21 academic year.

104.1 The Spot will serve as the exclusive home to Green Wave football and men’s basketball games, expanding its coverage throughout Southern Louisiana. Coverage of Green Wave women’s basketball and baseball games will remain on WRBH 88.3 FM. Tulane Sports Properties is the locally based team for Learfield IMG College, the Green Wave’s multimedia rightsholder.

“We are excited to expand our radio network coverage throughout Southern Louisiana,” said Tulane’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations Jana Woodson. “Providing the best possible coverage of Tulane Athletics on our radio platforms and streaming services is more important than ever. We look forward to a great partnership this upcoming year.”

According to “Voice of the Green Wave” Andrew Allegretta, “The coverage that KVDU 104.1 The Spot provides will give our fans more access to Tulane Athletics over radio throughout the year. There is significant momentum right now surrounding Tulane Athletics, and it’s so important that we have our fans with us for every memorable moment.”

Fans can click here to see the expanded coverage map of 104.1 The Spot. All current and future episodes of Tulane’s podcasts The Current can be found here. The official mobile app for Tulane Athletics also is available for download, allowing fans the opportunity to connect with the Green Wave via Android or iOS mobile device.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}