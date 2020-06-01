Tulane Athletics shares message with student-athletes following George Floyd tragedy

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Over the weekend, Tulane University’s Athletics Department issued a message to its student-athletes to address recent events surrounding the tragic death of George Floyd.

Tulane Athletic Director, Troy Dannen, on Monday shared that message via Twitter:

We wanted to share communication from our @TulaneAthletics leadership team to our student-athletes this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/QY2Pd3jw53 — Troy Dannen (@Tulane_AD) June 1, 2020

Dannen reinforced Tulane President, Michael Fitts’, message to the Tulane community over the weekend, saying “we must stand in solidarity against racism and violence. Respect for all is a core tenant of Tulane athletics, and is the fundamental idea that we must continue to encourage, advocate, and insist upon within, and outside of our department.”

This comes days after protests and demonstrations began across the country to voice opposition towards the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died a week ago after a white Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

The officer ignored bystander shouts to get off him and Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe.

Several collegiate and professional athletes have taken part in demonstrations, to advocate for justice.