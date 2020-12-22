Tulane Athletics reflects on successful football season on the eve of the 2020 finale

BOISE, Id. – On the eve of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Tulane University’s Athletics Department is celebrating the completion of what will be a 12-game football season.

A feat that only few universities have been able to accomplish during the pandemic.

Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen and Team Physician Dr. Greg Stewart made the trip to Boise, Idaho with the team on Monday and spoke about the season and Tuesday’s game.

Dr. Greg Stewart also is the Chair of the American Athletic Conference’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group and has been instrumental in making football possible for not only Tulane University but the entire AAC.