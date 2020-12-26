Tulane athletics gets more than $1.5M from sports fan

Tulane University tells all students to move off campus. (File photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The estate of a late Tulane University sports fan is giving the athletics department more than $1.5 million.

The university says $1 million will establish a fund to expand mental health support of Tulane’s 350 student athletes.

It will be called the Alan H. Rosenbloum Mental Health Endowed Fund.

The athletics department says it will provide numerous wellness services, suicide prevention education, patient assessment, treatment planning and coordination.

It will also let the department hire a fourth mental health professional to work with student-athletes.

The department hired its first mental health professional four years ago.