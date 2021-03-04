Tulane Athletics Announces Increased Fan Capacity for Baseball Games

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has terminated the contract of punter Thomas Morstead.

Morstead, 6-4, 235 pounds, spent the last 12 seasons in Black and Gold after being selected in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of SMU. A team captain since 2013, he made an immense contribution both on the field with the organization and with the local community.