Tulane Athletics Announces Increased Fan Capacity for Baseball Games

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Athletics announced today an increase in capacity for Green Wave baseball games inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. In accordance with state, local and American Athletic Conference guidelines while maintaining six feet between seating pods, capacity for remaining games will increase to 18 percent.
With this announced increase, Tulane Athletics has a limited number of tickets available to the general public for purchase.
Fans can purchase tickets for the Western Kentucky (March 5-7) and Louisiana Tech (March 19-21) series matchups. In addition, fans can purchase tickets for mid-week matchups with Southern (March 9) and Texas Southern (March 17) while supplies last.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.tulanetix.com or by calling the Tulane Green Wave Ticket Office at 504-861-9283.
All tickets will be reserved seating in sets of two or four with a max purchase of four tickets.
Tickets to remaining home games on the 2021 schedule will be released for sale later in the season should inventory be available after fulfilling requests from Green Wave Club members and 2020 season ticket holders.
{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}