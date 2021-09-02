Tulane Athletics Announces Fall Sports Scheduling Update

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tulane Green Wave takes the field before a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Tulane University Athletics announced today the site venues of its upcoming fall home competitions for the next two weeks as a result of the athletic department’s relocation to Birmingham, Alabama, due to the effects of Hurricane Ida.

Tulane’s next scheduled home event is set for Sept. 11 and will feature the football team’s matchup against Morgan State. The Green Wave will now face Morgan State inside historic Legion Field with kickoff set for Noon CT.

The Green Wave’s next home competition will feature Tulane volleyball’s tournament (Sept. 17-18) against UAB, Sam Houston and Texas Tech. The tournament will be held inside the University of Alabama Birmingham’s (UAB) Bartow Arena.

All fans will be permitted to attend these two Tulane athletics’ events (football vs Morgan State and the volleyball tournament) in Birmingham free of charge.

Games times and locations for future Tulane Athletic home events will be reassessed after Sept. 18.

The official mobile app for Tulane Athletics also is available for download, allowing fans the opportunity to connect with the Green Wave via Android or iOS mobile device.



Additionally, fans can follow Tulane Athletics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, all-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}