Tulane Athletics Announces 2020-21 Basketball Attendance Update

NEW ORLEANS – Due to the impact of COVID-19, Tulane University will begin its 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball campaigns with a capped limit of 100 spectators, and season tickets will not be available.

New Orleans city guidelines have restricted capacity to 100 people, and American Athletic Conference guidelines state that spectators must maintain 20 feet of distance from the court and 6 ft. of distance between pods. Tulane anticipates that its 100-ticket limit will be provided to participating team family members.

Should restrictions change and allow for a greater capacity at any point, season ticket-holders will have first right to purchase single game tickets based on priority point order and availability.

With this decision, the Tulane Athletics Ticket Assurance Plan will be in effect and Green Wave season ticket holders that previously paid for their tickets can decide what to do with money previously paid for their 2020-21 season tickets.

Below is an outline of options for our ticket holders:

Options for ticket payments:

1. Transfer the balance to the Green Wave Club (GWC) as a 100 percent tax-deductible donation

2. Receive 110 percent credit to your account for future ticket purchases

3. Receive a full refund for the season

Since your tickets may come with a requirement for a donation to the GWC, these are your options for reassignment of the gift

1. Reassignment of GWC donation to a 100 percent tax-deductible donation

2. Defer your gift as a credit to future GWC Priority Seating required donations

For any questions, please feel free to contact the Tulane Green Wave Ticket Office at 504-861-9283.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}