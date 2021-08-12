Tulane Athletics Addresses Updated COVID-19 Protocols

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) Today’s announcement by New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell that all guests at major indoor and outdoor events—including all Tulane athletic events—will be required to wear a mask and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from no more than 72 hours prior to the event should not be unexpected. The increase in COVID cases due to the Delta variant and the low rate of vaccinations in our state has made our community vulnerable to significant health and safety concerns. It is our hope that the mayor’s directive will encourage the unvaccinated to receive a vaccination for their own benefit and for the benefit of all of us. It also serves as a strong reminder that in a pandemic there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with others.

The Mayor’s directive is consistent with our institutional policy requiring vaccines or surveillance testing for the unvaccinated. Currently over 95% of Tulane students and over 92% of Tulane Faculty and Staff have been vaccinated.

We are already relaying these additional protective measures to our peer institutions who will be visiting Tulane this fall. There are still many details regarding the implementation of the directive that we are currently working through, including developing logistical plans to effectively and efficiently ensure compliance with the directive. Tulane University will share those details in the coming days. We are grateful to our passionate and loyal fans who cheer on the Green Wave at every opportunity. We will work hard to ensure that the process for gaining entry to Tulane games is as simple and seamless as possible.

To further ensure a smooth gameday experience and to protect our collective health, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

