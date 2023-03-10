FORT WORTH, Texas (WGNO) — The Tulane men’s basketball team knocked out No. 6-seed Wichita State with a 82-76 win over the Shockers in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday night.

The 3rd-seeded Green Wave (20-10), who earned a first-round bye for the second straight year, split the regular-season series with the Shockers (17-15) – including a thrilling come-from-behind overtime win in January.

Tulane advances to Saturday’s semifinals against No. 2-seed Memphis, a team the Green Wave swept in the regular season.

Four Green Wave players scored double digits, including Kevin Cross who recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds and a game-high 24 points. Jaylen Forbes scored 19 for Tulane, followed by R.J. McGee with 17 and Jalen Cook with 13.

The Shockers were led by guard Craig Porter, Jr., with 22 points and 11 assists.