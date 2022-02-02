NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane added three, three-star recruits on national signing day.

Head coach Willie Fritz talked about the class of 2022. And, he said spring practice for Tulane football starts March 8th. Here’s the complete interview.

NEW TO THE KREWE



Kentrell Webb | SAF | 5-11 | 185 | Fr. | Katy, TX | Paetow

Prior to Tulane: Part of the 2021 Texas 5A State Championship team…Defeated College Station 27-24…Was named Defensive MVP in the State Championship game…Totaled 10 interceptions as a senior….4th most interceptions in the country among high school football players…Led the state of Texas in interceptions.



Alex Bauman | TE | 6-4 | 230 | Fr. | Red Bank, NJ | Red Bank Catholic

Prior to Tulane: Part of the 2021 Non-Public B State Championship team in New Jersey…Finished his Senior year with 26 catches for 432 yards and 6 TDs on offense…Had 87 tackles, 22 TFL and 9 sacks on defense…Two-time 1st Team All-State Tight End…Named the MVP of the Shore Conference…His brother, Kevin, plays TE at Notre Dame.



Shadre Hurst | OL | 6-2 | 270 | Fr. | Cartersville, GA | Cartersville

Prior to Tulane: Starred at Cartersville High School as an OT and DL…1st Team All-State Selection by the AJC…1st Team All-Region 7-AAAAA Offensive Line selection…405lb bench press…545lb squat…335lb power clean…State runner-up in wrestling as a junior (heavyweight division)…One of the top wrestlers in the entire Southeast region.



2022 SIGNING DAY CLASS



Maxie Baudoin IV | DL | 6-3 | 290 | Fr. | Youngsville, Louisiana | Ascension Episcopal

Prior to Tulane: Consensus three-start prospect by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com…Rated as the 21st-best player in the state of Louisiana by the 247Sports.com composite rankings…Received offers from 16 schools across the country…Was ranked as the 65th best defensive lineman in the nation…Helped guide Ascension Episcopal to an record and a Second Round appearance in the Louisiana Division III State Playoffs…His cousin and former New England Patriot Brandon Mitchell served as his position coach…Also competed in basketball and track and field…Posted a 44-8 shut put throw during his junior campaign.



Isaiah Boyd | DL | 6-3 | 265 | Fr. | Haverford, Pennsylvania | Haverford

Prior to Tulane: Received a three-star rating from 247Sports.com… Played on both sides of the ball as a defensive end and offensive tackle… Earned Second Team All-Region honors following the 2019 season…Also played basketball.



Chris Brazzell II | WR | 6-4 | 175 | Fr. | Midland, Texas | Midland Legacy

Prior to Tulane: Received a three-star ranking from 247Sports.com…Rated as a Top 250 prospect in the state of Texas…Finished his collegiate career with over 1,596 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns and 104 catches…Averaged 15.3 yards per catch during his career…Transferred to Midland Legacy for his senior season where he put up single season career numbers, totaling 859 yards, caught 52 passes and hauled in 12 touchdowns…His father Chris played for head coach Willie Fritz at Blinn Community College where he earned All-America honors…His father also was drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round where he would go on to play alongside Tulane Athletics Hall of Famer Jerald Sowell before going on to play eight years in the CFL.



Sully Burns | OL | 6-7 | 300 | Fr. | Plano, Texas | Plano

Prior to Tulane: Received a three-star rating from 247Sports.com… Ranked 96th in the SportsDay HS top 100 recruits for the class of 2022… Rated as the 14th best offensive lineman in the Dallas area… A hulking 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, Burns lined up at left tackle in high school… Finished his senior season with All-District Honorable Mention Honors.



Ashaad Clayton | RB | 6-0 | 200 | Fr. | New Orleans, Louisiana | Warren Easton | Colorado

Prior to Tulane: Saw action in seven career games at Colorado…Rushed for a pair of touchdowns as a freshman in 2020…Posted a decorated prep career at Warren East High School…A consensus four-star, top 300 prospect by the recruiting services, 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and PrepStar…USA Today ranked him as the No. 139 player nationally on its Top 250 list…A PrepStar All-American, he ranked as the No. 151 player nationally…247Sports listed him as the No. 180 recruit nationally with a rating of 91, the No. 16 running back in the class and No. 5 player from Louisiana…Rivals rates him at 5.8 as the No. 17 running back in the class and No. 10 player from Louisiana…The 247 Composite rates him a .9175 as the No. 217 player nationally, the No. 18 running back and No. 7 player from Louisiana…He was named to the Louisiana Class 4A Sports All-Decade team…As a senior in high school, he rushed for 1,078 yard and 14 touchdowns in just five games…Played for head coach and former Tulane standout linebacker Jerry Phillips at Warren Easton.



Blake Gunter | TE | 6-3 | 230 | Fr. | Madison, Mississippi | Madison Central

Prior to Tulane: Earned a three-star rating by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com…Rated as the 14th -best player in the state of Mississippi by Rivals.com…Finished his career with 53 catches, 703 receiving yards and six touchdowns…Averaged 16.3 yards per catch…Helped guide Madison Central to a 13-1 overall record and a 6-1 mark in district play…Received offers from 15 Division I schools across the country…His father played linebacker for Ole Miss from 1987-1989. His older brother (Grayson) played for Arkansas from 2016-2019 and finished up at Southern Miss as a graduate transfer…Competed in the Mississippi-Alabama High School All Star Game.



Carson Haggard | QB | 6-0 | 175 | Fr. | Miami, Florida | Gulliver Prep

Prior to Tulane: Earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.com…Received a three-star ranking from Rivals.com…Checked in as the 86th-best quarterback in the nation according to 247Sports.com…Finished his senior season with over 3,000 yards passing, 35 touchdowns against six interceptions…Helped guide Gulliver Prep to a 9-2 record…Also served as a team captain during his senior campaign…Posted a dominant performance against Booker T. Washington in the Florida 4A Regional State Championship Semifinal, as he passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns…Started as a freshman on the varsity team, throwing for 1,231 yards and 15 touchdowns…His sister currently attends Tulane University.



Kameron Hamilton | DL | 6-4 | 280 | Fr. | Zachary, Louisiana | Zachary

Prior to Tulane: Starting defensive lineman for the 2021 15-0 Zachary Broncos…Earned All-Conference honor following the season…Was named District Most Valuable Player for his performance during the Broncos’ run to the state title…Captured the 2021 LHSAA 5A State Championship.



Gerrod Henderson Jr. | DL | 6-2 | 270 | Fr. | Spring, Texas | Spring

Prior to Tulane: Received a three-star rating from Rivals.com… Was a 14-6A first-team all-district selection at DE as a junior… Recorded 32 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble during the 2020 season… Tallied 72 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and an interception for loss through 13 games during his senior year… Awarded 14-6A All-District Unanimous Defensive MVP following his senior season.

Makhi Hughes | RB | 5-11 | 195 | Fr. | Birmingham, Alabama | Huffman

Prior to Tulane: Earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.com…Rated as the 85th-best running back in the nation and the 46th -best player in the state of Alabama by 247Sports.com…Posted a breakout senior season, rushing for over 1,600 yards and averaged 8.0 yards per carry…Scored 20 touchdown in the fall of 2021…Rushed for over 2,700 yards and totaled 29 touchdowns throughout his career…Surpassed 100 yards rushing in seven career games…Rushed for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.



Patrick Jenkins | DL | 6-2 | 293 | Soph. | New Orleans, Louisiana | John Ehret | TCU

Prior to Tulane: Made appearances in 18 career games at TCU…As a sophomore with the Horned Frogs, he saw action in all 12 games and made a pair of starts…Tied a career-high with four tackles against Texas in his first career start…Placed fourth on the team with 4.0 tackles for loss on the season…Had at least one TFL in a stretch of three out of four games against Oklahoma, Kansas State and Baylor…Had a standout prep career at John Ehret High School…Four-star recruit…Selected to play in the All-American Bowl … ranked by 247Sports and ESPN as the nation’s No. 25 defensive tackle … 247Sports rated him the state of Louisiana’s No. 10 overall prospect and No. 253 recruit in the country … the No. 7-rated prospect in greater New Orleans … selected as the Most Valuable Player at the Rivals Camp in New Orleans.



Lawrence Keys III | WR | 5-11 | 180 | Gr. | New Orleans, Louisiana | McDonogh 35 | Notre Dame

Prior to Tulane: Spent the past four years at the University of Notre Dame, but did not play this past season…Hauled in 18 catches for 185 yards during his career at Notre Dame…Had a stellar prep career at McDonogh 35 High School…Was the No. 283-ranked overall player nationally, No. 46 wide receiver nationally and No. 10 player from Louisiana by 247Sports.com…Earned a No. 150 ranking overall player nationally, No. 21 wide receiver nationally and No. 4 player from Louisiana by ESPN.com…Was rated as the No. 22 player from Louisiana by Rivals.com… Four-star member of the PrepStar Top 300 Dream Team, ranked as the No. 264 player in the class of 2018 and the No. 47 wide receiver…Earned 2017 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Football Class 4A First Team All-State honors.



Taylor Love | LB | 6-0 | 220 | Fr. | Opelika, Alabama | Opelika

Prior to Tulane: Received a three-star rating from 247Sports.com as a linebacker… Ranked 35th on Rivals.com 2022 Alabama Top 40 list… Awarded Defensive player of the game twice during his junior season… Recorded 66 tackles, 1.0 sacks, one interception and a forced fumble during the 2021 season… Shows quickness on the court as well as the starting shooting guard of the basketball team…Competed in the Mississippi-Alabama High School All Star Game.



DeaJaun McDougle | WR | 5-11 | 175 | Soph. | Boca Raton, Florida | Deerfield Beach | Maryland

Prior to Tulane: Spent the past two seasons at the University of Maryland where he saw action in four games…Prior to arriving at Maryland, he enjoyed a decorated career at Deerfield Beach High School and was teammates with current Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt….Rated as the No. 32 wide receiver, No. 32 prospect in Florida and a top-200 prospect overall in the Class of 2020…Two-time First Team All-Broward County…Tallied 115 receptions for 1851 yards and 18 touchdowns…Posted a 4.51 second 40-yard dash while also notching a 33.8-inch vertical.

Keanon McNally | OL | 6-9 | 300 | Fr. | Kearney, Missouri | Kearney

Prior to Tulane: Received a three-star rating from ESPN.com and 247Sports.com… Rated as the 21st overall prospect in the state of Missouri regardless of position according to ESPN… Credited with 28 pancake blocks in seven games during his senior season… Earned Second Team All-State, First Team All-District and First Team All-Conference as a senior… Also contributed as a member of the basketball team.



Rayshawn Pleasant | DB | 6-0 | 170 | Fr. | West Monroe, Louisiana | West Monroe

Prior to Tulane: Received a three-star rating from ESPN.com and 247Sports.com… Rated as one of the nation’s Top 100 athletes… Earned a Top 50 rating in the state of Louisiana regardless of position… Gained more than 1,000 yards on offense as a senior as he carried the ball 155 times for 974 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and added six receptions for 89 yards…Timed an impressive performance of 4.42 at the Tulane Prospect Camp this past summer…Also contributed as a member of the basketball team and track team.



Cadien Robinson | DB | 6-1 | 170 | Fr. | Rockwall, Texas | Rockwall

Prior to Tulane: Received a three-star rating from 247Sports.com… Rated as one of the nation’s Top 150 safeties… Earned the 2021 Texas District 10-6A Defensive MVP after a strong senior season, as he posted 47 stops, six tackles for loss, a sack, forced two fumbles and recovered one… Collected seven interceptions this season with three returned for touchdowns and knocked down 17 passes… Showed good speed competing in the 4×100 and 4×200 relay on the track and explosiveness…Posted a 10-6 standing broad jump at the Tulane Prospect Camp.



Jalen Rogers | WR | 5-11 | 170 | Fr. | Miami, Florida | Northwestern

Prior to Tulane: Earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.com…Received a three-star ranking from Rivals.com…Starred at South Florida powerhouse programs Miami Northwestern High School and St. Thomas Aquinas…Hauled in 18 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per catch as a junior…Timed a 10.9 performance in the 100-meter dash…Timed a 4.32 performance during the Tulane Prospect Camp earlier this year…Took part in the Under Armor All-American camp in the spring of 2021 where he posted a breakout performance drawing the attention of numerous programs throughout the country.



Lummie Young IV | SAF | 6-1 | 205 | Sr. | Anderson, SC | Duke

Prior to Tulane: Started at Safety for Duke in 2020 and 2021…Started contests in 2018 and 2019 as well…finished the season with 64 total tackles (2nd on the team)..Also added 1 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 2 FF and 7 PBU…Graduated from Duke with a degree in Cultural Anthropology. Enrolled at Tulane in January.



Jarius Monroe | CB | 6-2 | 185 | Jr. | East St. John, LA | Nicholls St.

Prior to Tulane: Started at Cornerback for Nicholls State in 2019, 2020 and 2021…1st Team All Southland selection at CB in 2021…Tied for 3rd in the Southland Conference with 13 PBU in 2019 as a true freshman…Finished the 2021 season with 36 tackles and 10 PBU…Brother Darion Monroe was a standout, all-conference DB at Tulane from 2012-15



Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



Follow Tulane football on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @GreenWaveFB. Follow Tulane Athletics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

