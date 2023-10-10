Tulane’s search for a new director of athletics could go down several paths.

The school could choose from the Kevin White offspring tree, and hire his son Brian, the current AD at Florida Atlantic.

The school could hire within, promoting Deputy Athletics Director Kortne Gosha, who has previous AD experience at Florida A&M. Mr. Gosha also has time at the University of Miami as an assistant AD. He also widely respected by the current Tulane athletics staff.

The school could hire from any of the dozens of athletic directors from smaller schools, who will no doubt apply for the job.

Or, they could hire a total unknown, like Troy Dannen was, when Tulane hired him away from Northern Iowa.

But, the search really comes down to one item. What would Willie Fritz do?

Before he moves, Tulane President Michael Fitts should make sure he listens to his very successful football coach.

Tulane will likely be favored in its remaining 7 football games. If they win them all, that means Fritz has a record, at the end of this regular season, of 23 wins, 3 losses over the last two seasons. That is unheard of success at Tulane University.

And, If that happens, Fritz will once again be courted by Power 5 schools with football openings.

So, here’s what Fitts should say. Coach, who do you like? We want you to stay here for the rest of your career, and be very comfortable with the new hire. We want you to feel like the football program will always get the support it needs from the administration.

If that conversation doesn’t happen, it is a huge mistake.

There was only one other coach on campus in recent memory at Tulane with that kind of clout. It was basketball coach Perry Clark. He coached the school to its only three appearances in the NCAA tournament. Perry Clark earned it, and he was given it by then Tulane President Eamon Kelly.

And, so has Willie Fritz. He’s the big man on campus, and “the search” should include him.

So, what would Willie Fritz do?

