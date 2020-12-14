Troy’s season finale against ULM canceled

TROY, Al. – Troy’s season finale against ULM has been canceled because the Warhawks don’t have enough available players.

The announcement Monday marked the second time it has happened due to COVID-19 issues at ULM. The original meeting had been postponed until Thursday night.

That likely means the end of the season for the Trojans. They are 5-6 and 3-4 in Sun Belt Conference play after a 42-38 loss to No. 10 Coastal Carolina last weekend.

ULM athletic director Scott McDonald says the combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and injuries have made it impossible to safely play the season finale at Troy.

McDonald says he’s disappointed for the senior athletes from both schools who won’t have the chance “to close out their careers in the appropriate manner.”