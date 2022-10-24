BATON ROUGE – A trio of LSU players earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their performance in Saturday’s 45-20 win over No. 7 and previously undefeated Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, the league office announced on Monday.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, while defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named the league’s defensive lineman of the week and linebacker Harold Perkins earned freshman of the week.

Daniels served as the catalyst for the LSU offense, accounting for five touchdowns (3 rushing, 2 passing) as the Tigers racked up 45 points, 35 first downs and 500 total yards in the comeback win over Ole Miss. Daniels completed 21-of-28 passes for 248 yards and added 121 rushing yards

He became the first quarterback in LSU history to rush for 100 yards and pass for 200 yards in the same game twice in one season. He scored on runs of 3, 11, and 17 yards and tossed TD passes of 34 yards and 1-yard. Daniels also set the LSU single-season record for rushing touchdowns (9) and rushing yards by a quarterback (524).

Down 17-3 early in second quarter, LSU outscored Ole Miss, 42-3, for the remainder of the game, including 28-0 in the second half. After a punt on the first possession of second half, LSU scored TDs on its final four possessions of game.

Wingo, a sophomore, recorded seven tackles along with 1.5 sacks totaling 18 yards in losses. He also forced a fumble, batted down two passes and added a quarterback hurry as the Tigers limited the Rebels to a season-low 116 rushing yards.

Perkins, a true freshman, played key role in LSU defense shutting down Ole Miss in the second half of the 45-20 win. LSU’s defense held Ole Miss scoreless for the final 44 minute of the contest and allowed just 137 total yards to the Rebels in the second half. Perkins finished with five tackles, a sack for a 6-yard loss, a pass breakup a two QB hurries.

