NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Pelicans held its annual open practice to fans on October 8th, entertaining the public with both a unique rookie showcase and the team’s athleticism.

Forward Trey Murphy spoke with the media following practice to discuss his recovery, the preseason opener versus the Orland Magic and the new offense under assistant coach James Borrego.

Click the video for Murphy’s full presser.

