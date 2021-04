LSU forward Trendon Watford against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

BATON ROUGE, La. – On Wednesday, LSU forward Trendon Watford took to Twitter to announce that he will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Watford wrote in part, “Thank you for embracing a kid from Birmingham, Alabama as one of your own. It’s been an honor to wear the purple and gold.”

“I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA draft with the plan to hire an agent,” Watford added.

Watford averaged 14.9 points per game and 7.3 rebounds in two seasons at LSU.

The 2021 NBA Draft is set for Tuesday, June 22.