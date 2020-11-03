Tre’ Morgan “the highlight of fall practice” for LSU Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri

BATON ROUGE, La. – During a press conference on Tuesday, LSU Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri was asked about any new additions to his baseball clubs that have stood out in fall practice.

Mainieri says that 5 freshman have stood out but the one that has been “the highlight of fall practice for me personally has been the first baseman out of Brother Martin high School Tre’ Morgan.”

Morgan was a 2019 All-District & All-Metro selection for the Crusaders.

During his junior season, Morgan hit .488 with 3 home runs and 27 RBIs, with a .756 slugging percentage.

He injured his left elbow at the start of the 2020 season and had season-ending surgery.

Morgan has since recovered from his injury, and his play has caught Mainieri’s eye.

“In your coaching career, you come across kids throughout your many years and something stands out about them. I’ll be you in my roughly 40 years of coaching, I’ve probably had 3 or 4 first baseman that have stood out because they’re so good defensively at first base. Usually you just a good hitter at first base and hope he can catch throws that hit in in the chest. This kid is going to impact the game in a big way with his defense,” says LSU Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri.

His bat has also impressed his new head coach, with Mainieri saying, “he might hit 3-hole for us too.”

Mainieri adds, “He’s as tough an out as we have on the team. He’s hit the best pitchers. He hits with 2 strikes. He hits in the clutch. He’s also a very good base runner. You say, what can’t this kid do? Honestly I don’t see anything that he can’t do. He looks like a future major-leaguer to me.”

Morgan’s impressive fall has Mainieri and the Tigers coaching staff moving John Curtis standout Cade Beloso to a different position, possibly outfield.