ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former Brother Martin and LSU standout Tre Morgan officially signed with the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, 11 days after he was selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Morgan was taken with the 88th overall pick in the 3rd round of this year’s draft and his deal is reportedly worth $783,800, the full value for that slot.

“This is all me and my family has ever worked for. I get an opportunity to continue my baseball career,” said Morgan after the draft.

He departs Baton Rouge a national champion after helping the LSU Tigers win their seventh title in program history and was named to the College World Series All-Tournament team.

Tre Morgan capped off his three-year career at LSU with 9 home runs and 53 RBIs in 69 appearances in the 2022-23 season. He will best be remembered for the security blanket he provided at first base with acrobatic, defensive plays that will be on full display in the professional ranks.

Since the day he stepped foot on campus, Morgan has been a difference-maker in Baton Rouge. He started all 194 games he played in, with a career .332 average, 20 home runs, and 149 RBIs.

Morgan was an All-State, All-Metro, and All-District selection at Brother Martin where he played both football and baseball.