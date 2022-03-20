NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University baseball team (13-7-1) finished in a tie with Villanova University (3-13-1) with a score of 3-3 on Sunday afternoon inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium due to Villanova’s travel curfew.



This is the first tie of Travis Jewett ‘s career as the head coach at Tulane



Tyler Hoffman started for the Green Wave and allowed two runs, one earned on two hits over 2.1 innings.



The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, but Tulane would respond in the bottom of the frame. Brady Marget singled one up the middle followed by a Chase Englehard ground-rule double to put them in scoring position. Simon Baumgardt would drive one out to the left to score them both and knot it up.

Michael Massey relieved Hoffman in the third and went 4.1 innings, allowing five hits and one run.



Tulane would score one to take the lead in the fifth, as Trevor Minder would drop a double in right field before Ethan Groff and Bennett Lee would get walked. Villanova’s Danny Wilkinson would walk Marget to score Minder.



Villanova would tie it up at the top of the seventh with one earned run.



Massey would be relieved by Chandler Welch in the seventh. Massey would through a career-high seven strikeouts on 76 pitches.



The rest of the game would remain scoreless, with the only hit coming from the Wave side as Marget would single one out to left. Due to Villanova’s travel curfew, the game would hit a hard stop at 4:15 p.m. to give the gave their first tied finish on April 6, 2008.





UP NEXT: Tulane hosts Southeastern on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. inside GFATS.

*Media release courtesy of Tulane Green Wave sports information