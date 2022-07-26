NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Reigning national champion hurdler and New Orleans native Alia Armstrong returned to a hero’s welcome on Tuesday evening after wrapping up a fourth-place finish with a wind-aided time of 12.31 in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles at the 2022 World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Armstrong also ran a personal best of 12.43 to win the second heat of the semifinals.

Armstrong was selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s James J. Corbett Award winner as the top female amateur athlete in the state of Louisiana.

She earned the honor after capturing the national championship in the 100-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on June 11.

Armstrong gave LSU its first 100-meter hurdle title since 2000 after posting a winning time of 12.57 seconds in rainy conditions in Eugene.