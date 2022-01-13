Track and Field Gets Indoor Season Started at LSU Friday

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers track and field team will get the indoor season underway when they participate in the LSU Purple Tiger Invitational. The meet is scheduled to get started at 11 a.m. at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.

The Privateers are looking to build off a 2021 spring season that saw the men’s team post their best conference finish at the championships since 1994. The women’s team had its best result as a unit since 2015.

Ismael Kone is one of seven runners competing in the 60-meter on Friday. Kone finished second at the Southland Indoor Championships in this event in 2021 and was All-American Honorable Mention after an outdoor campaign that saw him qualify for nationals in the 100-meter.

Anna Martin will compete in the 3000-meter this weekend. Martin won this event at the LSU Louisiana Invite during the indoor season last year and is coming off a personal best at the Southland Indoor Championships.

Aryn Pitre, Esther Nwanze, Tylin Jackson and Kameron Jones will be among those making their debut on the track in a Privateer uniform. Jackson will compete in the 60-meter while Jones will run in the 400-meter. Pitre will also debut in the 60-meter while Nwanze runs in the 400-meter.

