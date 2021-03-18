Tourney Talk: Breaking down LSU and the NCAA tournament

The LSU men’s basketball team begins its postseason run on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com sits down with Hank Allen to talk about what to expect out of their first round game and the tournament as a whole.

Jason says this will be a game of contrasting styles with St. Bonaventure really wanting to slow the game while LSU would like to run more offense. Jason actually has a favorable view of LSU’s potential during the first weekend.

Hank and Jason also break down the rest of the East region and who is likely to emerge.

Jason has a lot of great insight into various betting trends and sleeper picks while you are filling out your brackets. He will let you know who he has in the Final Four.

And as always there are some fun prop bets you can make as the tournament tips off.

Check out Covers for the latest on the tournament from Jason and the rest of the staff.