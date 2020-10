BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU lost 14 players to the NFL draft, and while the team has tried bringing the underclassmen up to speed, one fifth-year Tiger veteran knows how difficult the COVID-stricken season has been.

"Lot of these freshmen didn't come in to see the preparation and how things were different. They didn't get to see the rubric of the weekly preparation towards Saturday. They didn't get to watch Clyde cause Clyde's gone. A lot of em are true freshmen playing. We've just lost a little bit of rhythm of the preparation side of it," super senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg said.