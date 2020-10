NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tyjae Spears #22 of the Tulane Green Wave is tackled by Evan Fochtman #11 of the Navy Midshipmen at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears is out for the season.

Head coach Willie Fritz said Spears had surgery Thursday morning for a torn ACL suffered on a touchdown run in a victory over Southern Mississippi.

Spears was averaging 7.41 yards per carry, 11th best in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Spears had 37 carries this season for 274 yards.

Spears played his high school football at Ponchatoula.