NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Tuesday that rookie forward E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee.

An MRI done Monday night confirmed the injury, which occurred during the third quarter of the Pelicans’ Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks. A date for surgery has not yet been determined.

Less than three weeks ago, Liddell was drafted by the Pelicans with the 41st pick, joining New Orleans from Ohio State where he was a third-team All-American last season.

