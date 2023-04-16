NEW ORLEANS — Proving once again that the only thing sweeter than a union is a reunion, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes won for the second consecutive time on the AVP Pro Series tour since reteaming for the final event of 2022 by defeating Melissa Humana-Parades and Brandie Wilkerson 21-9 and 21-18 in the championship match Sunday at the AVP Pro Series New Orleans Open.

Following two national titles as partners at USC and making history in 2017 as the youngest team to win an AVP title, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes played with different partners until reteaming at the end of the 2022 season.

In their debut deja-vu on Nov. 13, 2022, at the AVP Tour Series Huntington Beach Open, top-seeded Cheng and Hughes dominated the competition by winning in straight sets during all five of their matches.

Five months later, the former Women of Troy once again defeated all five of their opponents at the Coconut Beach Volleyball Complex, dropping only two sets en route to their second reunwin.

In the men’s final pitting two teams playing together for the first time, top-seeded Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk went undefeated, as they secured the men’s title in three sets over No. 3 Billy Allen and Troy Field.

Following a back-and-forth first set won by the California natives Allen and Field 27-25, Bourne and Schalk, who competed in the Olympics in beach volleyball for different countries, dominated the second and third sets 21-12 and 15-10 to take home their first AVP title as a team.

Bourne, who has reached the finals in five of his last seven AVP events, notched his ninth career AVP title, while Schalk claimed his third crown.

In women’s semifinal action, Metairie native Kristen Nuss and former LSU beach volleyball teammate Taryn Kloth split the first two sets against second-seeded Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson before dropping the third 15-13 and finishing in third place overall. After falling behind 13-9, Nuss and Kloth aced two of the next three points to pull within one, but the rally fell short as their opponents scored two of the last three to earn a spot in the finals.

“It is always tough to lose in the semis especially when you want to come out and perform for the home crowd,” Nuss said. “We are very thankful to Louisiana and for everyone showing up. Having the crowd rooting for us definitely helped a ton. Even when you’re struggling, they can really uplift you. We put it all out there for them and wanted to put on a show.”

Despite falling just a few points short of reaching the finals, Kloth and Nuss learned something from the razor-thin setback.

“It is not fun to lose, but we take away small pieces, bring them to practice, and it makes us work even harder,” Kloth added.

Additionally, two players with Louisiana ties finished fifth with their respective partners, as LSU product Toni Rodriguez and teammate Savvy Simo, as well as Evan Cory of Metairie (along with partner Logan Webber) both took their respective opponents to a third and deciding set.

After suffering a knee injury in the first set against fellow LSU greats Kloth and Nuss last year at the AVP Pro Series New Orleans Open, Rodriguez made her dramatic return to the AVP courts, taking the first of a dramatic three-set battle along with Simo.

The men’s and women’s finals of the AVP Pro Series New Orleans Open are scheduled to air on ESPNU Monday, April 17, from 8-10 p.m. ET.

The AVP Pro Series New Orleans Open featured 16-team women’s and men’s fields competing in a double-elimination bracket across three courts from Friday through Sunday. The women’s and men’s brackets each consisted of 10 teams automatically entered based on the AVP ranking points, two wild cards and four teams who earned entry through Thursday’s open qualifier.

The 2023 AVP Tour schedule includes 12 tournaments across the country, offering more than $1.6 million in prize money. Four Tour Series events feature 16 or 24-team brackets competing over three days for a $50,000 purse, along with four Pro Series events offering a 16-team draw playing for $125,000 over three days of play. The three AVP Gold Series tournaments are three-day events with 16- or 32-team brackets, and the highest purses of the season at $300,000, culminating with a two-day Championship event that invites the top six teams per gender to compete exclusively at the end of the season.

Sunday’s Notable Results

Women:

Championship : (1) Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes def. (2) Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson, 21-9, 21-18

: (1) Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes def. (2) Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson, 21-9, 21-18 Semifinal : (1) Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes def. (3) Julia Scoles/Betsi Flint 8-21, 21-19, 16-14

: (1) Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes def. (3) Julia Scoles/Betsi Flint 8-21, 21-19, 16-14 Semifinal : (2) Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson def. (4) Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss, 16-21, 21-15, 15-13

: (2) Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson def. (4) Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss, 16-21, 21-15, 15-13 Contender’s bracket quarterfinal : (3) Julia Scoles/Betsi Flint def. (5) Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil, 21-15-22-20

: (3) Julia Scoles/Betsi Flint def. (5) Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil, 21-15-22-20 Contender’s bracket quarterfinal: (4) Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss def. (12) Toni Rodriguez/Savvy Simo, 19-21, 21-15, 15-9

Men:

Championship : (1) Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk def. (3) Billy Allen/Troy Field, 25-27, 21-12, 15-10

: (1) Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk def. (3) Billy Allen/Troy Field, 25-27, 21-12, 15-10 Semifinal : (3) Billy Allen/Troy Field def. (6) Cody Caldwell/Chase Frishman, 21-18, 21-14

: (3) Billy Allen/Troy Field def. (6) Cody Caldwell/Chase Frishman, 21-18, 21-14 Semifinal : (1) Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk def. (2) Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend 17-21, 21-19, 15-12

: (1) Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk def. (2) Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend 17-21, 21-19, 15-12 Contender’s bracket quarterfinal : (2) Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend def. (9) Evan Cory/Logan Webber, 21-12, 19-21, 15-9

: (2) Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend def. (9) Evan Cory/Logan Webber, 21-12, 19-21, 15-9 Contender’s bracket quarterfinal: (6) Cody Caldwell/Chase Frishman def. Paul Lotman/Silila Tucker, 21-12, 21-17

Women's and men's finals from the AVP Pro Series New Orleans Open will air on ESPNU Monday, April 17, from 8-10 p.m. ET. Next on the schedule: The AVP Pro Series heads to California for the $125,000 Huntington Beach Open, May 19-21.

AVP Quotes of the Day:

“This is a special win. We’re a new team and building something. We should get better every week. I can’t wait to get back to work on Monday.”

Chaim Schalk, after he and new teammate Tri Bourne secured a 25-27, 21-12, 15-10 victory to capture the men’s championship Sunday at the AVP Pro Series New Orleans Open.

——————————–

“We had a lot of chemistry right away, but we’re taking little steps, and getting better every day. This is such a great win.”

Sarah Hughes, after she and Kelly Cheng won their second consecutive AVP title since reuniting late last season Sunday at the AVP Pro Series New Orleans Open.

{Courtesy: AVP Pro Series}