Top-ranked Loyola overcomes a 16-point deficit to remain undefeated

NEW ORLEANS — Monday night’s game against Mobile marked one week since the Loyola Wolfpack returned from their extensive 23-day covid pause.

It also marked the second game of their back-to-back to start the new year.

“We don’t normally play back-to-backs. That was a situation that came available late and we scheduled that game. We needed that tune-up game and we really needed something like this to be tested,” says Loyola head basketball coach Stacy Hollowell.

The top team in the NAIA trailed Mobile by as much as 16 points in the first half.

A fierce second-half rally led by the Loyola trio of Myles Burns, Zach Wrightsil, and Brandon Davis helped Loyola outscore Mobile 48-35 and edge out a 77-75 victory and improve to a perfect 15-0 on the season.

“Unbelievable talents, but we’ve got to bring it all of the time. We just didn’t have that same kind of fire that we’ve had early in the season and it’s going to take a lot to run this out. Someone is going to sneak up on us if we keep playing the way we played tonight,” said Hollowell.

Davis led Loyola with 22 points and Zach Wrightsil added 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Myles Burns was a difference-maker with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 steals.

A performance fitting for a player that just earned his 3rd conference player of the week honor this season

“When Myles motor is on there, there are not many guys that can do what he can do. He wants to win and that comes out in his effort and energy and the way that he finishes at the rim. Special player and we’ve just got to stay focused on the important stuff,” said Hollowell.

The Pack close out a busy week with a two-game road trip Thursday night at Dalton State College and Saturday at Talladega College.

