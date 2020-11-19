Top pick Burrow, Bengals visit No. 2 pick Young, Washington

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow reacts as he leaves the field following of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 31-20. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The Cincinnati Bengals visit Washington in a matchup of the teams that had the top two picks in the draft.

Cincinnati took quarterback Joe Burrow while Washington selected edge rusher Chase Young.

Burrow says he’s fine after tweaking his ankle in a blowout loss to Pittsburgh.

Burrow ranks second in the NFL with 370 pass attempts and third with 242 completions.

Young leads all rookies with 3 1/2 sacks.

He committed a roughing-the-passer penalty that set up Matt Prater’s buzzer-beating, 59-yard field goal that gave the Lions a 30-27 victory against Washington last week.