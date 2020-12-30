Top performer: Saints tackle Armstead talks about his performance vs Vikes and importance of first round playoff bye: click here for full interview

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Terron Armstead #72 of the New Orleans Saints lines up on the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Saints head coach Sean Payton said offensive tackle Terron Armstead performed at a high level in a Christmas Day win over the Vikings.

Armstead was asked about that and the Saints hopes of getting a first round bye and the number one seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Saints must win at Carolina. The Packers must lose at Chicago, and Seattle must win at San Francisco. That would put the Saints, Packers, and Seahawks at 12-4. And, New Orleans would get the edge in the tiebreak thanks to the best record in the conference.