Top of the class: Amite’s DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
Smith, who hails from Amite, is the second Louisiana native to win the award, joining Springhill’s John David Crow. LSU’s Billy Cannon grew up in Baton Rouge, but was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi.
Smith accepted the award tonight in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
“I am not the biggest or the strongest,” said Smith, aiming his remarks at young people watching.
His mother, Christina, had a message for her son.
“We love him. Continue to be humble,” she said on the nationally televised event.
Smith led the FBS in receptions with 105, and touchdown catches with 20.
In the voting, Smith finished nearly 700 points ahead of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Here’s the top four along with their number of first place votes.
DeVonta Smith, Alabama 447
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 222
Mac Jones, Alabama 138
Kyle Trask, Florida 61
Alabama running back Najee Harris was fifth in the voting.