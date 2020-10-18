Top four teams remain in latest CFB polls

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A Clemson Tigers player holds up his helmet before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – The latest college football polls were released Sunday, and the top four teams remain in both the AP and Coaches polls. The differences were at the third and fourth spots. Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame and Georgia stayed as one through four, but the Coaches Poll swapped Notre Dame at third in place of Georgia, which dropped to fourth.

Four SEC teams made the top 25 in both polls, all in the top 10.

The AP Poll was released as follows:

Clemson Alabama Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma State Texas A&M Penn State Cincinnati Florida Miami BYU Oregon North Carolina Wisconsin SMU Iowa State Michigan Virginia Tech Kansas State Minnesota Marshall North Carolina State USC Coastal Carolina

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona State 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1

Dropped from rankings: Auburn 15, Tennessee 18, Louisiana 21

Coaches Poll:

Clemson Alabama Notre Dame Georgia Ohio state Oklahoma State Penn State Florida Texas A&M Cincinnati Miami BYU North Carolina Wisconsin Oregon SMU Michigan Iowa State Kansas State Virginia Tech Minnesota NC State USC Coastal Carolina Marshall

Others receiving votes: Auburn 93, Army 90, West Virginia 64, Kentucky 60, Oklahoma 59, Liberty 57, Memphis 50, Utah 48, Iowa 48, UAB 42, Boise State 37, Louisiana 31, Arkansas 29, Tennessee 25, TCU 22, Air Force 14, South Carolina 12, Texas 12, Tulsa 10, Arizona State 10, Washington 8, LSU 7, Missouri 7, Boston College 6, California 6, Indiana 5, Nebraska 5, Florida State 4, Stanford 3, UCF 1

Dropped from rankings: Auburn 14, Tennessee 17, Louisiana 21

The Tigers host South Carolina Saturday, October 24th with a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.