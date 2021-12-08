Too much Nikola: Pelicans fall to Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said his team played well. But, not well enough to defeat Denver Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.
Denver’s Nikola Jokic scored 39 points, including 11 points in overtime. He also 11 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Nuggets won in overtime, 120-114.
Here’s Willie Green after the game.
Jonas Valanciunas scored 27 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds. But, the Pelicans were victimized by 22 turnovers.
New Orleans guard Kira Lewis Jr. left the game with a knee sprain. He will have an MRI, said Green.