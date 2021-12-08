Too much Nikola: Pelicans fall to Nuggets

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said his team played well. But, not well enough to defeat Denver Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic scored 39 points, including 11 points in overtime. He also 11 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Nuggets won in overtime, 120-114.

Here’s Willie Green after the game.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 27 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds. But, the Pelicans were victimized by 22 turnovers.

New Orleans guard Kira Lewis Jr. left the game with a knee sprain. He will have an MRI, said Green.