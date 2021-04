NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 07: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates his dunk in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on April 07, 2021 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans allowed 79 points in the first half, on the way to a 139-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night at the Barclays center.

Brooklyn made 19 three pointers to only six for New Orleans.

Kevin Durant scored 17 points off the bench, in his first action in two months.

Eric Bledsoe led the Pelicans, 22-29, with 26 points.

Zion Williamson had 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists.