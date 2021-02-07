Tompa Bay: Brady MVP for a 5th time, Bucs smack Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Forty-three-year-old Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title, and the Tampa Bay Bucs their second with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

Brady threw three first half touchdown passes, two to tight end Rob Gronkowski and another to Antonio Brown. The Bucs led 21-6 at half and were never threatened.

The TD passes to Gronkowski were for 8 and 17 yards, and the TD pass to Brown was for 1 yard with six seconds to play in the first half.

Brady was named the game’s MVP for a record 5th time.

Former St Aug Purple Knight Leonard Fournette came up huge for the Bucs. Fournette, denied a championship in high school and college, had 89 rushing yards and 46 receiver yards. His 27 yard TD run in the third quarterback broke the game open, giving Tampa Bay a 28-9 lead.

The Bucs defense held last year’s Super Bowl hero, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in check. He completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards, with two interceptions.

Mahomes was sacked three times, and was hurried an additional eight times. The Chiefs, playing without their two starting offensive tackles, were no match for the Tampa Bay pass rush.

The Bucs won their last eight games of the season, after starting the year 7-5. Tampa Bay lost twice in the regular season to the Saints, but avenged that loss in the NFC Divisional Playoffs with a 30-20 win.