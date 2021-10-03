Brady breaks Brees all-time passing record, beats Patriots in New England return

by: KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass while pressured by New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night in his return to New England, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns, but engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat his former team.

Ronald Jones added an 8-yard scoring run for defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (3-1).

Brady broke Drew Brees’ NFL career passing yardage record and became the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

