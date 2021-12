The Dallas Mavericks were hot, and the New Orleans Pelicans felt it.

Dallas won every quarter, led by 18 after one, and cruised to a 139-107 win over the Pelicans Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 28 points, and 14 assists. The Mavericks made 57 of 83 field goal attempts.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans, 6-18, with 29 points.

The two teams play again Friday night in Dallas.