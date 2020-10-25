TJ to the Max: Finley leads LSU to a 31-10 halftime lead over Gamecocks

LSU true freshman TJ Finley of Ponchatoula, has made his first half of college football an impressive one.

Finley, making his first college start in place of Myles Brennan, has thrown TD passes of 7 and 51 yards to Terrace Marshall as the Tigers lead South Carolina 31-10 at halftime Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Finley is 14 of 18 for 216 yards. He has rushed 6 times for 18 yards, and scored on a one yard quarterback sneak. He also threw an interception.

LSU has 330 total yards at the half, 216 through the air, and 114 rushing. John Emery has 14 carries for 76 yards.

LSU true freshman Eli Ricks intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards for a second quarter touchdown. The pick six was Ricks’ 3rd interception of the season.

LSU has possessed the ball for 20:16 compared to 9:44 for South Carolina. Carolina scored a TD on their possession, before the much maligned LSU defense settled down. BJ Ojulari has two sacks for LSU in the first half.

The Tigers are aiming for their 12th straight win at night at Tiger Stadium.