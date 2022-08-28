AUBURN, Ala. — Reports started circulating Sunday afternoon that former Ponchatoula and LSU quarterback T.J. Finley has been named Auburn’s week 1 starter when they open the season against Mercer.

Finley announced in May of 2021 that he was leaving the Tigers of Baton Rouge for the Tigers of Auburn.

The move came after a revolving door at quarterback in 2020 that saw Finley play in 5 games for LSU with 941 yards passing, 6 total touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Finley appeared in 9 games last year for Auburn but saw minimal reps in his first 6 games behind Bo Nix.

Nix suffered a season-ending injury late in the season, and Finley would start Auburn’s last three contests.

He would end the 2021 season with 827 yards passing for 6 touchdowns and just 1 interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Nix transferred to Oregon after the 2021 season which led to a quarterback competition between Finley, Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford.

It seems Finley has come out on top and confirmed the news on social media with a tweet to Auburn Football saying, “let’s ride.”